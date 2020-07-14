CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids schools envision face masks if students return to class

But district still is deciding how it will conduct fall classes

The Educational Leadership and Support Center for the Cedar Rapids Community School District at 2500 Edgewood Road NW. (
The Educational Leadership and Support Center for the Cedar Rapids Community School District at 2500 Edgewood Road NW. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools envision face masks if students return to class

03:16PM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Gov. Reynolds tells Iowans to 'step up' efforts to stop coronavirus sp ...

01:04PM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Jones County in Iowa records first coronavirus death

08:30AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic shifts Johnson County TRAIL's tactics but mission ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will be required to wear face masks or shields if they return to in-person instruction this fall.

Superintendent Noreen Bush on Monday presented a tentative return-to-learn plan to the school board, emphasizing that the district will need to “remain flexible and nimble and be able to change plans quickly.”

Under the plan. all district staff members would be provided masks and shields. Elementary school students would be provided face shields, and middle and high school students would be provided face masks.

Face shields also would be provided in instances where students or staff are deaf or hard of hearing and need the ability to lip read.

A district family engagement survey from June, which got 5,157 responses, showed about 54 percent of families that replied were comfortable returning their kids to in-person learning. About 36 percent were not sure and about 11 percent were uncomfortable with it.

According to the survey, the top concerns for families were students getting and spreading the coronavirus; not being able to social distance at school; school cleanliness; schools closing again; and student readiness to move to the next grade level.

The district still is considering whether to go with in-person learning, virtual learning or a hybrid of both. Bush said she hopes the district will be able to say more about which plan it will go with by Aug. 1.

If there is in-person instruction, the district gave these scenarios:

At elementary schools, all prekindergarten to fifth-grade students returning to in-person learning would be assigned a homeroom teacher to stay with throughout the day. Each classroom “cohort” would remain the same to limit contact between students. Specialty teachers who teach art, music and physical education would rotate among the cohorts.

At middle schools, all sixth- through eighth-grade students returning to in-person learning would be assigned an advisory teacher. The students and advisory teacher would remain in the same cohort to limit contact between students. Other teachers would rotate on no less than three week cycles to provide students exposure to different subjects.

Advisory teachers may facilitate virtual instruction to the in-person classrooms.

The plan for high schools’ return-to-learn plan still is being discussed, Bush said.

For every plan, the goal is to keep the student-to-teacher ratio to no more than 20-1. Teachers unable to return to in-person instruction because of health concerns might be assigned to teach a virtual classroom for families who don’t feel comfortable sending students back, Bush said.

Staff would be required to undergo temperature screening and be symptom-free before coming to work. If a teacher or student in a cohort classroom tests positive, that cohort would go to virtual learning for 14 days.

In guidance released last month, the Iowa Department of Education discouraged K-12 schools from requiring masks when staff and students return. But the advice drew immediate scorn.

Linn County Public Health plans to release its return-to-learn guidelines on Wednesday, Bush said.

A survey will be sent to district staff this week for feedback on the return-to-learn plans. A second family engagement survey was issued Monday. The district is hosting a virtual town hall later this month to share more information about the return-to-learn plan with families.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools envision face masks if students return to class

03:16PM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Gov. Reynolds tells Iowans to 'step up' efforts to stop coronavirus sp ...

01:04PM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Jones County in Iowa records first coronavirus death
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Gov. Reynolds tells Iowans to 'step up' efforts to stop coronavirus spread

Jones County in Iowa records first coronavirus death

Coronavirus pandemic shifts Johnson County TRAIL's tactics but mission remains same: Helping seniors

Iowa 8-year-old with post-COVID-19 syndrome recovering well, family says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

19-year-old shot to death Sunday in Cedar Rapids was Kennedy High football player

61,000 Iowa businesses received PPP aid to help with pandemic payroll challenges

Judge raises bail to $250,000 for Iowa City man charged with child sexual abuse

What local Black Lives Matter groups are demanding and why

Aerospace project from BAE Systems will locate 650 jobs in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate