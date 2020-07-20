Cedar Rapids high school students to attend in-person class only twice a week

CEDAR RAPIDS — High school students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will attend in-person classes only two days a week this fall and take classes online three days a week, the district announced Monday during a community feedback session.

Students will be split into two cohorts by the first letter of their last name. Students with last names beginning with A to M will be in Cohort 1 and students with a last name beginning with N to Z will be in Cohort 2.

Classes will be offered in a block schedule. Students can take up to four classes a day for 90-minute sessions rather than more classes a day for 50 minute sessions.

Cohort 1 will do in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday and online learning Wednesday and Thursday. Cohort 2 will do online learning Monday and Tuesday and in-person Wednesday and Thursday. Both cohorts will learn online on Fridays.

This meets the state’s requirement for 50 percent capacity in the school building, classrooms and in the lunch room.

All students will be required to wear a face mask, which will be provided by the district.

The proposed schedule is flexible and allows for classes to go completely online if necessary.

Special education classes

All students with individualized education plans (IEPs) will have a remote learning plan create for them between Aug. 1, and the first day of school. These plans will be created individually on a student to student basis.

“We will be working through individual situations and individual classroom situations to make the best plan possible for your child,” said Wendy Parker, executive director of Special Services.

Over 2,300 students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District have IEPs. Families will be able to choose virtual or face-to-face learning as any other students in the district, Parker said.

No temperature checks

There will be no daily temperature checks before students get on the bus or enter a school building.

Health services manager Sandy Byard said it would take “hours” to check each students temperature as they walked into the building, and research shows 35 to 40 percent of people with coronavirus never have a fever.

Mitigating the virus will happen in other ways like wearing masks, face shields and keeping students at least six feet apart when possible, Byard said.

“The expectation for staff and students is they check their temperatures at home and stay home when they’re sick or have other symptoms of COVID-19 like a cough,” she said.

One-to-one technology

Prekindergarten through 12th grade students will have one-to-one technology this year.

All students from first grade to 12th grade will be issued a Chromebook. Prekindergarten and kindergartners will be issued iPads.

More than 350 internet hot spots are available to high schoolers, 350 internet hot spots are available to middle schoolers and 1,500 hot spots are available to elementary students.

Elementary and middle schools

Last week, the district announced plans for Cedar Rapids elementary and middle schools.

Under the plan, all district staff members would be provided masks and shields. Elementary school students would be provided face shields, and middle and high school students would be provided face masks.

The district still is considering whether to go with in-person learning, virtual learning or a hybrid of both. Bush said she hopes the district will be able to say more about which plan it will go with by Aug. 1.

