Alburnett Schools could bring another bond vote in March

$11.6M bond failed Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: A sign directs voters for in-person absentee voting in special elections at the auditor’s office at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Alburnett Community School District could pitch another general obligation bond to voters in March, Superintendent Dani Trimble said Wednesday, a day after voters rejected an $11.64 million bond for the school district.

“The election yesterday was an important opportunity for our school community to provide feedback on the proposed facility project,” Trimble said in an email. “While not enough to achieve the 60% approval needed, a majority of voters approved both questions on the ballot.

“I look forward to working with our school board and community to seek additional feedback in the next few months. If the will of the community is to do so, a Special Election can be called again for March 3, 2020.”

The bond failed with almost 55 percent voting in favor, according to unofficial results from the Linn County Auditor’s Office, with 664 residents voting. It needed 60 percent to pass.

A second measure on the ballot failed with 51.8 percent approval. It would have needed to be approved for the bond to be issued.

The G.O. bond would have paid for updates to elementary and secondary schools, agricultural and industrial tech spaces, a new auditorium and 10 new classrooms among other projects.

If approved, property taxes in the north Linn County district would have gone up by $1.89 per $1,000 of a home’s taxable valuation. According to the school district, a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would have paid about $117 more in taxes annually.

The matter cannot legally go before voters again for at least six months, per Iowa Code.

