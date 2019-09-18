Grassley looking for White House action, not legislation, to resolve ethanol waiver problem

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is expecting the president to announce a resolution to problems faced by ethanol and biodiesel producers after the Environmental Protection Agency granted waivers to oil refiners.

“I don’t know a date. I’m just kind of giving you a gut feeling,” Grassley said Wednesday.

It’s been rumored President Donald Trump will come to Iowa to announce his solution to the problems the EPA’s waivers, which allowed 31 oil refiners to mix less ethanol into their gasoline, have caused for the ethanol industry. Granting those waivers has led some ethanol producers, including two or three in Iowa, to close.

Grassley said he’s had a “positive feeling” since leaving a meeting last week with Trump and farm state senators.

“I think we’ve got something the that industry and I, as a senator, can support. But I’m not going to say absolutely until I see it on paper because I figure Big Oil has a big influence on the EPA,” Grassley said during his weekly conference call with Iowa reporters.

If the president announces what was discussed, Grassley said, it would be a “win-win” for the ethanol and petroleum industries.

The goal of the plan discussed with Trump was to reassign the gallons of ethanol the 31 refineries no longer are required to blend with gasoline.

Congress could address the situation legislatively, but Grassley warned there might be more to lose than to be gained from that approach. Just as lawmakers did in 2005 and 2006 when they created the Renewable Fuel Standard, “we could write another to take care of these problems.”

However, Grassley is concerned lawmakers’ lack of knowledge of ethanol and the influence of the petroleum industry could make matters worse.

“I wouldn’t want to say there’s anti-ethanol feeling prevalent throughout Congress, but there’s an ignorance of ethanol,” Grassley said. “If we had to rely on getting a bill up to correct these problems, I would be fearful that it could be amended and we might not have an RFS. So I don’t want to deal with it legislatively.”

