Government

Grassley looking for help from farm state colleagues for ethanol, biodiesel

Sen. Chuck Grassley answers a question during a town hall at the Independence Public Library in Independence, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The meeting with his constituents is part of his 99 county tour of the state. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Sen. Chuck Grassley answers a question during a town hall at the Independence Public Library in Independence, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The meeting with his constituents is part of his 99 county tour of the state. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley is looking for a little help from his friends.

Grassley wondered Wednesday where they are in the fight to promote the use of corn-based ethanol and soy-based biodiesel. He’s frustrated that the debate over ethanol and biodiesel is characterized as an “Iowa discussion” when other states have a stake in the federal policy as well.

“How come this whole thing, discussion with the White House and the EPA and everybody else, just seems to be an Iowa discussion when there’s at least 14 states that are big corn-growing states and every one of those states, I’ll bet, has ethanol in it,” Grassley said during his weekly conference call with reporters. “Where are the senators from all of these other states?”

In addition to Iowa, which produces 18 percent of the total United States corn crop, the top corn-growing states are Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, South Dakota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Ohio, North Dakota, Texas and Kentucky, according to the USDA.

Six states — Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana and South Dakota — produce 70 percent of the nation’s ethanol, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Grassley made his comments as Bloomberg News was reporting that the Trump administration was planning to meet with oil refiners as well as renewable fuel producers to develop a final plan for hiking biofuel-blending quotas.

The Trump administration is trying to increase the use of crop-based renewable fuels without upsetting petroleum refiners. The president recently promised to unveil a package of biofuel changes he predicted would make farmers “so happy.”

One farmer — Grassley, didn’t seem happy about it.

“If the leaked version was what he was going to announce, it’s good thing he abandoned it,” Grassley said.

However, he’s not giving up — with or without the help of his farm state colleagues.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no reason (Sen. Joni) Ernst and I have to carry the battle all of the time, but it seems that’s what we have to do,” Grassley said. “Of course, we’re doing it and we’re going to continue to do it.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Medicaid open choice ends this month

Dismissal of complaint over Gov. Reynolds' family flight upheld by appeals court

Part of A Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids' MedQuarter closed

Still on: Iowa, New Hampshire won't nix 2020 GOP contests

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fleet Farm halts plans for Tiffin store

Muscatine woman faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

Police say man is dead after firing shots at SE Iowa officers

Men, are you okay?

Zio Johno's opens Thursday at site of former Fazoli's on Edgewood Road

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.