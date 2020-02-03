IOWA CAUCUS 2020

Some Corridor businesses closing early to caucus

7 p.m. caucus start time bumps up closing time for Soko Outfitters, Raygun, Yotopia

Raygun in Des Moines offers politically charged gifts, including one T-shirt that reads, “Iowa! For some reason you have to come here to be president!” (Washington Post)
CEDAR RAPIDS — An employee at Soko Outfitters, the outdoors retailer in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village, has a 30-minute drive between his job and his local caucus precinct in Iowa City.

To be sure he makes it there by 7 p.m. Monday, the store is closing an hour early, at 5 p.m.

“We’re just hoping to close early so he has the opportunity to go and caucus,” said store manager Courtney Wolter, who plans to caucus in Cedar Rapids. “It’s important employees have that opportunity.”



It’s one of at least three local businesses in the Corridor closing early Monday for the Iowa caucuses, which start at 7 p.m.

Raygun’s Iowa storefronts and Yotopia in Iowa City will close early — at 6 p.m. — for the caucuses, according to their social media accounts.

Iowa caucusgoers will be the first in the nation to make their picks for the Democratic and Republican nominees for president.

The caucus process — which requires people to meet in-person at a set time and discuss candidates — has been criticized for its inaccessibility.

“We want to make sure everyone has the option to vote and there aren’t any hurdles,” Soko’s Wolter said.

Prospective caucus goers can look up their location here at iwillvote.com

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

