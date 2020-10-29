Iowa sees rise in new unemployment claims, decrease in continuing claims

New unemployment claims in Iowa increased for the second consecutive week between Oct. 18 and 24, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.

Iowa received 4,791 unemployment claims, the most since the week of Sept. 19 and an increase of 576 claims.

Continuing claims decreased for the ninth consecutive week, though, from 42,103 to 39,615.

Manufacturing had 912 claims, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 792, construction with 587, health care and social assistance with 435 and accommodation and food services with 284.

It resulted in $11.3 million in standard unemployment benefits, $8 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $3.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1.5 million in State Extended Benefits. Iowans also received almost $2 million in retroactive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which expired at the end of July.

State Extended Benefits will expire Oct. 31 because of a decrease in the state’s unemployment rate. The state issued $14.2 million in Extended Benefits since July.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily show how many total people are out of work.

