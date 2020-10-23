State Extended Benefits to end Oct. 31 for unemployed Iowans

Iowans who exhaust their standard unemployment benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will no longer be able to receive State Extended Benefits after Oct. 31, Iowa Workforce Development said Friday afternoon.

State Extended Benefits gives unemployed residents an additional 13 weeks of benefits or 50 percent of the person’s original unemployment benefit total — whichever one is less — after 26 weeks of standard benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC.

The program went into effect in May when the 13-week average for the insured unemployment rate rose above 5 percent. The average went below 5 percent, though, which “triggered off” the benefits. The first Extended Benefits payments came in July.

Since then, Iowans have received more than $12 million through the program.

Those who received State Extended Benefits can receive support from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides between $203 and $591 per week in benefits.

