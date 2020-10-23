CORONAVIRUS

State Extended Benefits to end Oct. 31 for unemployed Iowans

Program gave more than $12 million in benefits since July

A #x201c;now hiring#x201d; sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie's Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Cora
A "now hiring" sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie's Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Iowans who exhaust their standard unemployment benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will no longer be able to receive State Extended Benefits after Oct. 31, Iowa Workforce Development said Friday afternoon.

State Extended Benefits gives unemployed residents an additional 13 weeks of benefits or 50 percent of the person’s original unemployment benefit total — whichever one is less — after 26 weeks of standard benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC.

The program went into effect in May when the 13-week average for the insured unemployment rate rose above 5 percent. The average went below 5 percent, though, which “triggered off” the benefits. The first Extended Benefits payments came in July.

Since then, Iowans have received more than $12 million through the program.

Those who received State Extended Benefits can receive support from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides between $203 and $591 per week in benefits.

