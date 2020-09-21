Gordmans to close Cedar Rapids, Coralville stores Sunday

After a brief reprieve, Gordmans stores in Cedar Rapids and Coralville will close permanently this Sunday.

Stage Stores, the corporate parent of Gordmans, also plans to shutter stores in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo on Sunday along with stores in other states.

A single Gordmans will remain open, in West Des Moines.

The 60,000-square-foot Gordmans in Marketplace on First, 4601 First Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, opened in 2006.

The 50,000-square-foot Gordmans at 2515 Corridor Way in Coralville opened in April 2008.

In February 2020, Gordmans said the Cedar Rapids and Coralville stores would be closing in the spring. After the pandemic struck Iowa in early March, the stores closed temporarily and a majority of its employees were furloughed.

Stage Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, saying its operations were significantly affected by the pandemic.

The company, which had bought Gordmans out of bankruptcy in 2017, said it was unable to secure financing required to continue operating as an independent business.

Stage Stores reopened the Gordmans stores in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Waterloo in June and began clearance sales.

Founded in 1915 and based in Omaha, Neb., Gordmans sells apparel and footwear, home decor, bedding and bath items, and furniture, among other items.