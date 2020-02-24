Corridor Gordmans locations soon will close

Multiple Gordmans locations, including in the Corridor, are slated to close soon.

A sign at the Gordmans store at 4601 First Ave. SE on Saturday said the store would be closing.

Other Iowa stores, including two in Des Moines and one apiece in Coralville and Sioux City, also will shut their doors in the near future, according to news reports.

The Gazette has reached out to Houston-based parent company Stage Stores for more information, including time frames for the closures, but had not received a reply by deadline.

The off-price department store chain was founded in 1915 in Omaha, Neb., with products including clothing, furniture, homewares and toys sold out of 158 locations as of mid-January 2020.

Stage Stores paid $35 million to $40 million to buy leases to at least 50 Gordmans stores, inventory at 57 stores, trademarks and other assets in April 2017, the month after Gordmans filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The parent company in September announced plans to close approximately 40 stores during fiscal 2020, amid a conversion of its remaining specialty department stores — including Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage locations — to off-price.

Stage Stores expects to be operating approximately 700 predominantly small-market Gordmans locations by the third quarter of fiscal 2020, it said last fall.

Stage Stores itself now is preparing for a financial restructuring that could include either itself filing for Chapter 11 or an out-of-court debt restructuring process, in connection with losses at its department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 11.

