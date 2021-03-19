Business

General Mills receives additional tax credit for $57 million Cedar Rapids expansion

Food manufacturer adds 10 jobs, $20 million to project

A box of General Mills cereal. Iowa Economic Development Authority approved an additional $300,000 in tax credits Friday
A box of General Mills cereal. Iowa Economic Development Authority approved an additional $300,000 in tax credits Friday for General Mills’ $57 million expansion in Cedar Rapids. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved an additional $300,000 in tax credits Friday for General Mills’ $57 million expansion in Cedar Rapids.

The project, which will add a new manufacturing line and 60 jobs, was initially supposed to cost $37 million and received $765,000 in state tax credits in August. The Minneapolis-based food manufacturer then increased the budget for machinery and equipment from $30 million to $50 million.

The expansion comes with another 10 jobs with average wages between $23.49 and $29.62 per hour after the initial proposal included 50 new jobs.

“We believe that the adjustment to the tax credit amount is commensurate with the increased economic impact that this project will bring to the State and Community, and for the employment opportunities that it will generate for Iowa’s workforce,” said Becky Crane, General Mills’ vice president of North American supply chain strategy, in a letter to the IEDA board.

General Mills had 615 Cedar Rapids employees before the expansion, according to IEDA documents. It has until 2023 to hire the 60 employees.

General Mills makes cereals such as Lucky Charms and Cheerios, Betty Crocker frosting and various fruit snacks at its Cedar Rapids facility.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Eastern Iowa hotels get ready for gradual recovery from coronavirus pandemic

Alliant Energy 'picking up the pace' on burying Iowa power lines

Bankers say rural areas recovering

Iowa unemployment claims decrease for third straight week

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

It's pothole season, but a consistent winter staved off the worst

I-380 wrong-way crash victim David Nguyen was 'a great kid - a great brother'

Iraq at 18: Iowans voted to end the war, but we're still there

Linn County expects more doses of COVID vaccines as state plans to expand access to more Iowans

Gov. Reynolds declares April 'Meat on the Table Month' to combat anti-meat campaign

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.