General Mills gets tax benefit from state

The General Mills facility in southwest Cedar Rapids received approval for tax benefits under the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s High Quality Jobs program.

The plant, which makes cereal and other food products, will modernize an existing production line in a $37 million investment.

Fifty new jobs will created, three of which at a qualifying wage of $23.20, the IEDA said in a statement Friday.

Mid-States Material Handling and Fabrication in Nevada and Sabre Industries in Sioux City also received IEDA awards, the agency said.