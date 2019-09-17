Gander Outdoors closing up to 37 stores, but Cedar Rapids store future unclear

Camping World Holdings, Gander Outdoors’ parent company, earlier this month announced plans to “strategically shift away” from locations where it cannot sell or service RVs.

Among the company’s more than 200 Gander Outdoors stores nationwide, 165 locations do sell or service RVs, while 37 — including the Cedar Rapids store at 2140 Edgewood Rd. SW — do not, focusing instead on outdoor lifestyle products.

Camping World Holdings currently expects to sell, repurpose, relocate or close between 27 and 37 stores, and forecasts most changes will take place by the end of the year, according to a Sept. 3 news release.

It was unclear if the Cedar Rapids store would be among those to be closed.

A representative with the Edgewood Road store referred The Gazette to Camping World Holdings for comment, and the company did not return phone calls and emails.

The retailer is in the process of seeking developmental consents, approvals and permits needed to start selling or servicing RVs at some stores, the release said.

No permits have been recently issued or remain pending for the Cedar Rapids Gander Outdoors, the city’s municipal permit viewer shows.

“We believe the sale and/or servicing of recreational vehicles is our core and most important offering and, with the RV and outdoor consumer crossover, we believe there is an opportunity to continue growing our market share and improve our financial performance through the operation of locations with RV sales and/or service and, when feasible, our hunting, fishing and camping products,” Camping World Holdings CEO Marcus Lemonis said in the release.

Gander Outdoors settled in its current location in June 2018 after more than 20 months of uncertainty, including as to whether it would relocate to a new building on Skylee Drive NE.

In September 2016, then-Gander Mountain indicated it would make the move but filed for bankruptcy a few months later. Camping World Holdings later acquired the retailer’s assets, and then-Rockwell Collins moved its Child Development Center into the vacant building instead.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com