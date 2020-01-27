Business

EU to rule next month on UTC-Raytheon deal: report

Felix Turcios, staff engineer in the advanced concepts group, gives a demonstration in the concept flight deck at Collin
Felix Turcios, staff engineer in the advanced concepts group, gives a demonstration in the concept flight deck at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The European Union will decide by Feb. 28 whether the proposed “merger of equals” of United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. can go ahead, news agency Reuters has reported.

UTC, parent of Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids’s largest employer, and Raytheon Co. announced their proposed merger in June 2019. Valued at $135 billion, the deal would create one of the world’s largest aerospace companies and the second-largest defense company, behind Lockheed Martin Corp.

London, England-based BAE Systems will purchase Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business as part of smoothing concerns over the merger.

Citing a filing on the European Commission website, the Reuters news article points out the EU also could initiate a five-month-long inquiry into the agreement.

The UTC-Raytheon merger, expected to be finalized by the first half of this year, also requires the OK by U.S. regulators.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hy-Vee to buy former Shopkos in Eastern Iowa

For aging Iowans, staying near home is both a challenge and opportunity in rural Iowa

Animal welfare group charges neglect on Iowa senator's hog farm

3M boosts production of face masks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

18-year-old killed over the weekend was a Metro High School student

How many times can you climb Cedar Rapids' Mount Trashmore in 2020?

Coralville police investigating more shots fired on Boston Way

A lot of Iowa at Texas memorial celebration for Hayden Fry

RAGBRAI 2020 route announced: Le Mars to Clinton

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.