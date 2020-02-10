David Nieuwsma takes reins of Collins Aerospace's avionics unit

David Nieuwsma will take over as new president of Collins Aerospace’s avionics business unit, following his predecessor Steve Timm’s ascent to company president.

Nieuwsma will oversee aviation electronics and information management solutions for commercial and military aircraft customers worldwide as head of avionics, one of Collins’ two business units based in Cedar Rapids, out of six nationwide.

Parent company United Technologies Corp. announced Friday that Timm would serve as Collins’ president, effective immediately, succeeding CEO Kelly Ortberg, who instead will serve as special adviser at UTC in the lead-up to its merger with Raytheon Co.

Previously, Nieuwsma led Collins’ interiors business unit, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., which encompasses “a broad portfolio of aircraft interior solutions,” the company’s website says.

Other leadership positions Nieuwsma has held over his more than 28 years with then-Rockwell Collins have included senior vice president for Information Management Services, vice president for Government Systems Strategy and Business Development and vice president and general manager for Airborne Solutions.

Nieuwsma received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Air Force Academy, a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Chapman College in Orange, Calif., and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

His involvement in local community programs has included K-12, Boy Scouts of America, Junior Achievement and STEM programs.

