Steve Timm named Collins Aerospace president

He succeeds Kelly Ortberg, who has new role at parent company

Steve Timm, the new president of Collins Aerospace, is shown in June at the company in Cedar Rapids.
Steve Timm, the new president of Collins Aerospace, is shown in June at the company in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Steve Timm is the new president of Collins Aerospace, effective immediately, as previous CEO Kelly Ortberg assumes a new executive role with parent company United Technologies Corp.

Ortberg, who joined then-Rockwell Collins in 1987 as a program manager from what now is Raytheon Missiles and Defense, will serve as special adviser to the Office of the CEO at United Technologies, the company announced Friday.

There, Ortberg will help support the office as it prepares to lead the future Raytheon Technologies.

The $135 billion proposed merger between United Technologies and Raytheon Co. is on track to close early in the second quarter of this year, according to UTC’s 10-K report for 2019, filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a companywide email, viewed by The Gazette, Ortberg said the change was “bittersweet” for him and thanked Collins’ employees for what he said was “the unique opportunity to work with the greatest workforce in aerospace.”

“The future is bright for Collins,” Ortberg wrote. “It is well positioned in the market and, most importantly, you have the passionate employees and leadership to continue redefining the aerospace industry.

“I’m excited for the opportunity this presents to Steve Timm, and I’m confident he will lead the organization to new levels.”

In his new role, Ortberg will help Raytheon Technologies’ leadership team “build out its capabilities and identify future areas of growth,” leveraging his aerospace background, merger and acquisition experiences and industry relationships in the process, UTC’s release says,

“Kelly’s outstanding work in integrating Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems into Collins Aerospace, which he then led and achieved better than anticipated cost and revenue synergies, while creating new offerings that leverage the advantages of both organizations, is a testament to his leadership skills,” Greg Hayes, UTC’s chairman and CEO, said in the release.

“The knowledge and insights he will bring to this role will help us to successfully navigate the next steps in our journey as Raytheon Technologies, and undoubtedly set us up for a tremendous future.”

Timm has been president of Collins’ avionics business unit since May. Before that, he spent nearly six years as vice president and general manager with its air transport systems business, overseeing its business dealings with airline customers, including Airbus and Boeing. He joined then-Rockwell Collins in 1996.

For the time being, Timm will remain acting president of Collins’ avionics unit, though spokeswoman Pam Tvrdy-Cleary said the company plans to appoint a successor.

“Steve’s reputation as a respected leader, combined with his relentless focus on the customer, will help ensure a smooth transition and play a critical role in the future success of Collins Aerospace,” Hayes said in UTC’s release.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

