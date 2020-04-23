Business

Data breach lawsuit advances against Hy-Vee

Some claims have been dismissed

The A class-adtion lawsuit says Hy-Vee failed to protect card data at its fuel pump, drive-through coffee shop and resta
The A class-adtion lawsuit says Hy-Vee failed to protect card data at its fuel pump, drive-through coffee shop and restaurant locations; waited seven weeks before sharing more information; and not offering card monitoring services or fraud insurance. (The Gazette)

A federal judge has ordered a majority of claims brought against grocery chain Hy-Vee, made under an ongoing class-action lawsuit in connection with a cyber breach that compromised payment card data at numerous locations in eight states, can proceed.

In a Monday order, federal Judge Michael Mihm of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois rejected six claims in the lawsuit initially filed against the West Des Moines-based grocer in October.

The lawsuit alleges Hy-Vee failed to protect card data at its fuel pump, drive-through coffee shop and restaurant locations; waited seven weeks before sharing more information; and did not offer card monitoring services or fraud insurance.

The dismissed claims against Hy-Vee included counts of negligence, unjust enrichment and breach of third-party contract, plus alleged violations of some state statutes involving consumer fraud and data breach notification.

Hy-Vee said in August it had detected unauthorized activity at some of its payment processing systems, found to date back up to nine months at some locations.

The carding bazaar Joker’s Stash reportedly listed Hy-Vee data from more than 5.3 million card accounts in 35 states for sale online, wrote Brian Krebs on his news website Krebs on Security.

A Hy-Vee spokeswoman declined to comment on the new case order, citing pending litigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Meatpacking union warns of meat shortages if worker safety is ignored

25 workers test positive for coronavirus at Eagle Grove pork plant

ADM slows ethanol production at Cedar Rapids plant, could furlough some employees for 4 months

Five places offering tacos for carryout or delivery

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ashton Kutcher tipped Iowa off to coronavirus testing contractor

Grassley compares coronavirus impact on farms to 1980s rural crisis

A sickening top-5 ranking for Iowa

Iowa needs to work with its Midwestern neighbors

Reynolds wants to start reopening Iowa 'sooner rather than later'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.