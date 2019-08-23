Report: Hackers listed stolen data from 5.3 million Hy-Vee customer accounts for sale online

Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
A site of self-proclaimed “hacking merchants” currently has listed data for sale from more than 5.3 million credit and debit card accounts in 35 states.

That data reportedly came from the payment processing system breach Hy-Vee announced earlier this month, according to a Thursday post by Brian Krebs, a former computer security reporter with The Washington Post, on his blog KrebsonSecurity.

Krebs cites two sources who asked not to be identified, including one at a major U.S. financial institution, in reporting that the Hy-Vee account data is being listed under the pseudonym “Solar Energy” on Joker’s Cash — a carding website where users can pay Bitcoin for what the site has claimed are “exclusive, self-hacked dumps.”

Previous site victims have included Sonic, Lord & Taylor, Chipotle and Whole Foods.

“Dumps” of the alleged Hy-Vee data are priced at $17 to $35 apiece. These, Krebs writes, consist of text files with individual records that, if encoded onto a new magnetic stripe on a credit card-sized object, could be used to buy stolen merchandise.

Hy-Vee did not immediately return a request for comment from The Gazette.

Company spokeswoman Tina Pothoff told Krebs, “We are aware of reports from payment processors and the card networks of payment data being offered for sale and are working with the payment card networks so that they can identify the cards and work with issuing banks to initiate heightened monitoring on accounts.”

Hy-Vee said Aug. 14 that it had started an investigation after it found unauthorized activity at some of its payment processing systems, affecting the grocer’s fuel pumps, coffee shops and restaurants, but not its grocery stores, drugstores or convenience stores.

The company did not indicate specific time frames or locations but said it believes its actions have stopped the unauthorized activity and will let customers know once more information emerges.

Based out of West Des Moines, Hy-Vee currently operates more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.

l Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

