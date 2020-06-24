CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus spike cancels plans to restart traditional farmers market in Iowa City, opting to remain drive through for 2020

Booths are set up along Washington Street for the Downtown Farmers Market at the Chauncey Swan parking ramp in Iowa City
Booths are set up along Washington Street for the Downtown Farmers Market at the Chauncey Swan parking ramp in Iowa City on Saturday, May 2, 2015. (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:38PM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Coronavirus spike cancels plans to restart traditional farmers market ...

02:34PM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Johnson County sees eighth day of double-digit increases in positive c ...

07:00AM | Wed, June 24, 2020

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic

12:01AM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Today marks 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are s ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Iowa City Downtown Farmer’s Market will remain a drive-thru market for the remainder of the 2020 season after a local spike in coronavirus cases.

A news release from the city said the traditional market format was originally postponed until July 4, when the market was expected to open with coronavirus health and safety precautions in place.

However, double digit coronavirus case increases in Johnson County over the last several days led officials to change that plan.

At the beginning of the season, the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department partnered with local nonprofit Field to Family to create a drive-thru market. Customers order produce, eggs, baked goods and other food products online and pick them up in each Saturday morning at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp. The effort has been popular, with available time slots for pick up filling up many weeks.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is also hosting a drive-thru market for downtown Cedar Rapids for the 2020 season.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:38PM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Coronavirus spike cancels plans to restart traditional farmers market ...

02:34PM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Johnson County sees eighth day of double-digit increases in positive c ...

07:00AM | Wed, June 24, 2020

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gowans

The Gazette

All articles by Alison

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Johnson County sees eighth day of double-digit increases in positive coronavirus cases

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic

Today marks 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

GoDaddy moving some jobs from Hiawatha to Arizona

University of Iowa faculty, staff cry foul on cuts

University of Iowa hospital employees to take furloughs, pay cuts

Optimistic Cedar Rapids council advances entertainment project on land once meant for casino

Washington High Principal John Cline resigns

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate