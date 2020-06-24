Coronavirus spike cancels plans to restart traditional farmers market in Iowa City, opting to remain drive through for 2020

The Iowa City Downtown Farmer’s Market will remain a drive-thru market for the remainder of the 2020 season after a local spike in coronavirus cases.

A news release from the city said the traditional market format was originally postponed until July 4, when the market was expected to open with coronavirus health and safety precautions in place.

However, double digit coronavirus case increases in Johnson County over the last several days led officials to change that plan.

At the beginning of the season, the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department partnered with local nonprofit Field to Family to create a drive-thru market. Customers order produce, eggs, baked goods and other food products online and pick them up in each Saturday morning at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp. The effort has been popular, with available time slots for pick up filling up many weeks.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is also hosting a drive-thru market for downtown Cedar Rapids for the 2020 season.

