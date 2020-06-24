CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County sees eighth day of double-digit increases in positive coronavirus cases

County also reports second-highest number of new cases in one day

A National Guard member holds up a sign as cars enter at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Communit
A National Guard member holds up a sign as cars enter at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:34PM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Johnson County sees eighth day of double-digit increases in positive c ...

07:00AM | Wed, June 24, 2020

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic

12:01AM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Today marks 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are s ...

09:01PM | Tue, June 23, 2020

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Johnson County reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours ending at 11 a.m., the second highest number of cases the county has seen in one 24-hour period. This is the eighth day of double-digit increases for the county, the longest streak it has seen since the pandemic began.

There have been 183 cases reported in Johnson County over the eight-day stretch. This is the highest total number for an eight-day period in the county.

Iowa reported 255 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,601. Of the 4,165 test results from the 24-hour period, 6.12 percent of them were positive.

Polk and Woodbury counties reported one death each, with a total of 690 deaths in the state.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped by 14 percent, from 163 to 140. Hospitalizations have not been this low since April 11, when 129 people were hospitalized. Patients in intensive care units dropped from 47 to 43, and those on ventilators decreased by one to 25.

The Altoona Nursing Rehab Center has been removed from the list of long-term care facility outbreaks, while Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 23. Twelve patients have now recovered.

The Gazette gathers COVID-19 data at 11 a.m. each day provided by the State of Iowa at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Digital editor John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:34PM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Johnson County sees eighth day of double-digit increases in positive c ...

07:00AM | Wed, June 24, 2020

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic

12:01AM | Wed, June 24, 2020

Today marks 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are s ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

All articles by Brooklyn

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic

Today marks 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

Coronavirus precautions impact 2 MVC softball doubleheaders Tuesday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

GoDaddy moving some jobs from Hiawatha to Arizona

University of Iowa faculty, staff cry foul on cuts

University of Iowa hospital employees to take furloughs, pay cuts

Optimistic Cedar Rapids council advances entertainment project on land once meant for casino

New oil packaging plant set for Goodwill of the Heartland

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate