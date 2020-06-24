Johnson County sees eighth day of double-digit increases in positive coronavirus cases

Johnson County reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours ending at 11 a.m., the second highest number of cases the county has seen in one 24-hour period. This is the eighth day of double-digit increases for the county, the longest streak it has seen since the pandemic began.

There have been 183 cases reported in Johnson County over the eight-day stretch. This is the highest total number for an eight-day period in the county.

Iowa reported 255 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,601. Of the 4,165 test results from the 24-hour period, 6.12 percent of them were positive.

Polk and Woodbury counties reported one death each, with a total of 690 deaths in the state.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped by 14 percent, from 163 to 140. Hospitalizations have not been this low since April 11, when 129 people were hospitalized. Patients in intensive care units dropped from 47 to 43, and those on ventilators decreased by one to 25.

The Altoona Nursing Rehab Center has been removed from the list of long-term care facility outbreaks, while Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 23. Twelve patients have now recovered.

The Gazette gathers COVID-19 data at 11 a.m. each day provided by the State of Iowa at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Digital editor John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

