Clean Laundry opens new Cedar Rapids store

A self-service laundry business that started in Waterloo aims to nearly triple its number of locations nationwide this year.

Clean Laundry held a grand opening Friday for its second Cedar Rapids location, at 1400 Sixth St. SW, Suite 100, where customers will be offered free, unlimited use of the dryer through the end of June.

The company provides large capacity washers and dryers in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly stores, as part of what it calls a “non-traditional” laundromat experience, according to a news release.

Father and son Phil and Ethan Akin founded Clean Laundry in 2014. They opened two Waterloo stores and their first Cedar Rapids location before Urbana-based Clickstop Inc. purchased the business in August 2017, the company said.

Since the acquisition, Clickstop opened a Marion Clean Laundry store in 2018 as well as locations in Kissimmee, Fla., and St. Anthony, Minn., in 2019, bringing its total to seven.

Four more Clean Laundry locations are scheduled to open later this year. Stores are under construction in Iowa City and Des Moines, both set to open in mid- to late July, as is a third Cedar Rapids store, on First Avenue NE, set to open in early August.

Construction will begin soon on the fourth store, in Liberty, Mo., in time for a September opening.

