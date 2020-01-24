Fresh off rail yard vote, protest planned to greet Cargill CEO in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — The chief executive of one of the area’s largest employers may be met by protesters when he comes to town on Wednesday to be the keynote speaker at a luncheon for business leaders.

Mighty Earth, a Minneapolis-based environmental organization chaired by the former California Congressman Henry Waxman, plans to greet Cargill CEO David MacLennan with an event titled Cargill: Stop the Destruction at the same time as appearance at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance annual luncheon at the Cedar Rapids Convention Center, 350 First Ave. NE.

While Mighty Earth has a track record of dogging Cargill on global issues, such as practices the group says contributed to wildfires in the Amazon last summer, the visit takes on added interest locally coming weeks after Cedar Rapids City Council approved a highly contentious application by Cargill to build a rail yard in the Rompot neighborhood. Neighbors repeatedly showed up in droves to City Hall to oppose the project.

“Cargill is trying to build directly on a flood plain,” a Facebook event organizing the protest states. “As Iowa’s very own catastrophes make clear, this is asking for trouble.”

“The land was set aside for environmental preservation and pollinator protection — and building tracks there completely contradicts the very goals the area was designed to promote. The City Council has failed to do its job, and has chosen to side with polluters over people. So we’ll turn up the heat on Cargill directly — taking the case straight to the CEO.”

The protest is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the DoubleTree Hotel and Convention Center. The luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday.

“Hear from the Chairman and CEO of one of the world’s leading agriculture businesses, Cargill — the $115 billion-in-sales agricultural giant that has topped Forbes’ list of America’s largest private companies for 28 of the past 30 years,” a promotion for the event states.

Cargill is one of Cedar Rapids most important companies as an employer and an economic engine. Cargill has multiple factories in town and hundreds of employees, as well as providing work for numerous contractors.

The format is a conversation between MacLennan and Tatum Buse, of Collins Aerospace and Economic Alliance board vice chair and Doug Neumann, Economic Alliance executive director.

The Gazette attempted to reach Economic Alliance officials for comment.

