Chew on this: Boston Fish is saved, Louie's Scoreboard is not, and more restaurant news

Boston fish

After almost closing, 77-year Cedar Rapids institution Boston Fish Seafood and Market seems to have been saved from the fire. Restaurant manager Lenore Zoll previously said the building, 804 Fifth St. SE, had been sold and that the restaurant would close by the end of May. On Tuesday, she said after conversations with the new owner, he agreed to keep the restaurant going. It will close temporarily on Friday and reopen June 3.

“We’re both looking forward to the future and growing of the brand while remembering where Boston Fish came from and the classics on the menu,” she wrote on Facebook. “We will be taking the week off to revamp and hire some new team members, as you probably could tell we are running a little thin.”

Louie’s Scoreboard

This sports bar and grill in Marion has closed. Co-owner Katie Luehrsmann said the space has new owners, who are planning to open a restaurant with a different concept and name in the building at 740 10th St. She and Ryan Luehrsmann, along with Eric and Kelly Hartgrave, first opened Louie’s Scoreboard in February, 2014.

Lost & Found

Last week in this space we reported a new cafe, Lost & Found Provisions & Spirits, would open soon in Czech Village. Now they have an official date. The restaurant, at 69 16th Ave. SW, announced on Facebook they are planning a May 30 grand opening.

Rustic Hearth

Another Cedar Rapids cafe we reported was “coming soon” is here. Rustic Hearth Bakery, after closing at NewBo City Market, reopened at 3531 Mount Vernon Rd. SE on May 16. Along with freshly baked bread, they carry baked treats like croissants, cinnamon rolls and cookies, plus coffee.

l Have a restaurant news tip? Email alison.gowans@thegazette.com or call (319) 398-8339.