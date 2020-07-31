Business

BAE Systems completes acquisition of Collins Aerospace's military GPS business

United Kingdom-based company pays $1.9 billion, will keep employees in Cedar Rapids

380 Commerce Site front entrance. (BAE Systems rendering)
380 Commerce Site front entrance. (BAE Systems rendering)

BAE Systems’ $1.9 billion acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System business is complete, the company announced Friday morning.

The United Kingdom-based aerospace and defense company agreed to purchase the military GPS business in January.

“The Military GPS business brings high quality products which complement our Electronic Systems portfolio, strengthening our position as a leading provider of defence electronics,” Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said in a statement.

U.S. Department of Justice regulators asked Collins Aerospace last October to divest it as part of the merger between Raytheon Co. and Collins Aerospace’ owner United Technologies Corp.

This part of Collins Aerospace has installed more than 1.5 million GPS devices.

Collins Aerospace is Cedar Rapids’s largest employer.

BAE Systems plans to build a $139 million classified defense aerospace facility in southwestern Cedar Rapids that will include 650 jobs, with construction slated to begin in late September.

The employees are working at Collins Aerospace’s facilities until the BAE Systems facility is ready.

This article is developing. Check TheGazette.com later for updates.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Potters' Obsession paint-your-own pottery studio gets creative with takeout during pandemic

Rural Iowa's lack of affordable housing creates barrier for new business

Collins Aerospace lays off undisclosed amount of employees

Iowa cracking down on social distancing in bars, restaurants

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa stymies public information requests in pandemic

Cedar Rapids Kennedy is the 5A state softball champion

Iowa rules set high hurdle for online-only classes

Iowa football review: Program's 'Iowa Way' left Black players feeling 'isolated, targeted, and unwelcome'

What should schools do if a student is sick? Here's what Iowa recommends

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.