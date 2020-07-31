BAE Systems completes acquisition of Collins Aerospace's military GPS business

BAE Systems’ $1.9 billion acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System business is complete, the company announced Friday morning.

The United Kingdom-based aerospace and defense company agreed to purchase the military GPS business in January.

“The Military GPS business brings high quality products which complement our Electronic Systems portfolio, strengthening our position as a leading provider of defence electronics,” Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said in a statement.

U.S. Department of Justice regulators asked Collins Aerospace last October to divest it as part of the merger between Raytheon Co. and Collins Aerospace’ owner United Technologies Corp.

This part of Collins Aerospace has installed more than 1.5 million GPS devices.

Collins Aerospace is Cedar Rapids’s largest employer.

BAE Systems plans to build a $139 million classified defense aerospace facility in southwestern Cedar Rapids that will include 650 jobs, with construction slated to begin in late September.

The employees are working at Collins Aerospace’s facilities until the BAE Systems facility is ready.

This article is developing. Check TheGazette.com later for updates.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com