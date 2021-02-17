Business

BAE Systems awarded $247 million contract from Space Force for work in Cedar Rapids

New classified aerospace defense facility to create GPS chips, receivers

BAE Systems received a $247 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to build Global Positioning System chips and receivers in Cedar Rapids, the company said in a news release.

The United Kingdom-based company will manufacture the chips and receivers at the $139 million classified aerospace defense facility under construction on 76th Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

The GPS units use M-Code technology, which has stronger anti-spoofing and anti-jamming technology than what’s in older GPS units.

“This program enables us to further develop our core M-Code technology to deliver high-performance, next-generation GPS capabilities,” said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems, in the release.

“Our M-Code receiver and next-gen ASIC will enable secure and reliable military GPS capabilities in a broader range of platforms.”

BAE Systems acquired Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business in Cedar Rapids in July after federal regulators asked Collins Aerospace to divest the business unit as part of its parent company United Technologies Corp.’s merger with Raytheon Co.

Also in July, BAE Systems brought forth plans for the new facility that will keep about 700 jobs in the Corridor.

