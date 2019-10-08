Kettel House Bakery & Cafe and Bigg Daddy's for sale

The owners of two Corridor restaurants are looking for buyers to take over their businesses.

Just over a year since expanding his business, Bigg Daddy’s owner Chad Ginther announced Oct. 2 that due to health concerns, he is looking for a buyer for the restaurant.

“It’s not something I want to give up. I love doing what I do,” he said. “But basically what it comes down to is my health.”

The restaurant, at 2201 16th Ave. SW, has a menu of hot dogs, burgers and barbecue. Ginther started it as a food cart in 2008 in downtown Cedar Rapids before he and his wife Deanna opened a small brick-and-mortar location at 629 12th Ave. SE in 2013.

For now, the restaurant and food cart remain open, and Ginther said he is hoping to find someone who wants to learn his recipes.

“I’m hoping someone is willing to take over the business and just operate it as it is,” he said.

Kettel House Bakery & Cafe owner Cindy Kettelkamp is also hoping to sell her restaurant.

She opened the cafe seven years ago at 945 Sixth Ave. in Uptown Marion, along with her daughter, Emily Hamilton. The mother-daughter team started baking together when Hamilton was young, and they began selling pastries at the Marion Farmers Market in 1996.

“It has been a wonderful, fantastic business. I’ve enjoyed it. We’ve had a really good customer base,” Kettelkamp said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton has since stepped away from the business to raise her four children, and Kettelkamp said spending more time with them and her other grandchildren is a major motivation for her decision to look for a buyer now.

But she thinks the business can still do well in Marion and is hoping to find someone who wants to keep it going.

“I’m looking for someone with passion, energy and ideas to take this to the next level and make it their own,” she said.

For now, she has no deadline for finding someone before closing.

“We will look until hopefully we find someone. Closing is not my number one option. That would not be good for Marion,” she said. “I would plan on sticking around and helping mentor during the transition.”

Searching for a new owner to keep a restaurant going instead of closing outright is not uncommon. The owner of another Marion business, Jule’s Bakery, is also searching for a buyer to take over the Jule’s brand. It’s a strategy that has worked in the past for businesses like Kathy’s Pies and Sweetopia candy shop in Cedar Rapids.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com