Chew on This: Candy shop closing, two new bakeries and a brewery opening

Rebecca Groff/The Gazette Sweetopia Chocolates located in the food court of Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids will be closing on Friday.
Shawnniecakes Specialty Treats

NewBo City Market has a new bakery. Shawnniecakes Specialty Treats has been appearing as a pop-up business at the market and now the sweet treat shop has signed a lease for a permanent stall.

With cakes, cookies, treats like cinnamon rolls and more, the Shawnniecakes Facebook page declares, “Each recipe has been specially created to give you ‘yummy goodness’ like no other baked goods you’ve had before. The taste reminds you of those treats that Grandma used to make from scratch and not a box.”

Butter Custom Bakery

Iowa City also is getting a new bakery. Butter Custom Bakery, 805 S. First Ave., should be open any day now, as a Facebook post said the bakery is waiting on some final construction details and inspections before opening.

Sweetopia Artisan Chocolates and Cakes

This Lindale Mall candy shop is closing as the owner moves to more scenic pastures.

“It is with a sad heart to say that Sweetopia will be closing its door July 5, 2019. My family is moving to Hawaii for my husband’s new job. We want to thank everyone for their support the last 3.5 years. We have loved getting to know our customers and serving chocolates to Cedar Rapids,” a Facebook post reads.

The shop was formerly at NewBo City Market and before that was located at 3260 Southgate Place SW under previous ownership.

House Divided Brewery

Ely will soon have it’s own brewery. House Divided Brewery is under construction on a previously empty plot across the street from the Ely Public Library. According to Facebook, the brewery hopes to be open and pouring beer by late August or early September. With the tagline “Beer Even Your Rivals Love,” owner Calvin Corrin started as a home brewer who is taking his hobby professional.

Taco John’s

Fans of potato oles in Hiawatha have a new source for their addiction with the opening of a Taco John’s at 1940 Blairs Ferry Rd. According to a news release, this is the 61st Taco John’s in Iowa and the 391st systemwide, with restaurants in 23 states.

“Guests can now enjoy the popular quick-service restaurant’s bold, Mexcellent flavors,” the release declares.

