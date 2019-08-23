FilmScene announces opening weekend activities at the Chauncey

IOWA CITY — Iowa City’s FilmScene will debut its new location in the Chauncey next month.

The nonprofit cinema is hosting numerous events Sept. 20-22. FilmScene announced Friday that festivites would kick off Sept. 20 with an “opening night soiree.” The ticketed event will include admission to a showing of the movie version of ‘Downton Abbey’ and an open-air terrace party between showtimes.

A free open house hosted by FilmScene and The Englert Theatre is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21. The open house will feature more than a dozen local arts organizations doing hands-on art projects and a community animation project hosted by FilmScene’s summer camp animation expert. FilmScene will also begin screening Field of Dreams and The Blob on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, FilmScene will begin screening Cinema Paradiso.

Opening weekend tickets go on sale for members on Aug. 27 and for the general public on Aug. 30.

