Watch at 6 p.m.: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives Condition of the State address

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in November in Johnston. She'll address Iowans and state legislators at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Condition of the State address. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will address a joint convention of the 89th Iowa General Assembly at the Iowa Capitol beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch the speech live at 6 p.m. in the video player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

In a break with a long-standing tradition, Reynolds is giving a prime time address, rather than the normal 10 a.m. delivery.

Reynolds said that “because of the year we’ve been through,” she wants to speak with Iowans directly at an hour when more are home and can tune in. The worldwide coronavirus pandemic that hit Iowa last March forced her to temporarily shut down schools, businesses and many normal functions to slow the viral spread, and the Aug. 10 derecho added billions of dollars in losses.

 

