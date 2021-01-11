Gov. Kim Reynolds to give annual Iowa outlook address on Tuesday night

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking her annual Condition of the State address to prime time.

In a break with a long-standing tradition, the Republican governor will address a joint convention of the 89th Iowa General Assembly at the Iowa Capitol beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, rather than the normal 10 a.m. delivery.

Iowa PBS will broadcast the speech live on its network, and other news and social media options are available to view the event online.

Reynolds said that “because of the year we’ve been throug,” she wants to speak with Iowans directly at an hour when more are home. and can tune in. The worldwide coronavirus pandemic that hit Iowa last March forced her to temporarily shut down schools, businesses and many normal functions to slow the viral spread, and the Aug. 10 derecho added billions of dollars in losses.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to speak directly to Iowans and try to hit as many as I can,” the governor told reporters last week. “It’s an opportunity for me to talk about what we’ve been through, talk about how I think we will move through this and we will come out stronger and better than ever.

“Not to talk to just the Legislature, but to all Iowans about the year that we’ve been through,” she added. “I think to really to continue to provide hope about with the vaccine and where we’re at as a state and what I see moving forward.”

With Iowa’s coronavirus positive cases hovering around 300,000 and deaths topping 4,100, COVID-19 mitigation, vaccination and the pandemic response — along with focuses on education, economic recovery, safety, tax and budget issues and criminal justice reforms — are expected to factor heavily into Reynolds’ remarks to legislators, judicial and executive branch officials and Iowans during Tuesday’s speech.

Perhaps the most vivid reminder of how the pandemic affects and divides Iowans will be on display in a House chambers, where there likely will be a patchwork of spectators both unmasked and wearing face coverings, along with other protective and safety measures.

House Democrats, citing “lax protocols and superspreader potential,” indicated that some of their members would be watching the governor’s Condition of the State address remotely instead of in person on the House floor. “It is not an organized boycott or protest of any kind,” said House Democrats’ spokesman Dean Fiihr in a memo to reporters.

On the Senate side, Democrats cited “weak protocols” in indicating they informed the governor’s office that they expected to watch her speech, Wednesday’s Condition of the Judiciary address by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen and Thursday’s Condition of the National Guard address by Iowa National Guard Adjutant Gen. Benjamin Corell remotely instead of on the House floor.

Against that backdrop, Reynolds is expected to sound themes of optimism, economic rebound and resiliency heading into the new year, telling reporters last week “we are so ready to turn the page on 2020.”

“In 10 months, Iowans went through a pandemic, civil unrest, a significant drought and a derecho. A word I think that we use a lot to describe Iowa and Iowans is resilient,” Reynolds told reporters.

“It is true of our people, our communities, our state budget and our economy. Every single day I continue to be inspired by the strength, the tenacity and the compassion of Iowans.”

The governor said past budgeting decisions and the aid of federal stimulus money for government, businesses and individuals — with another $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act money on the way — enable the state to weather the pandemic and remain in a somewhat strong but cautious financial position with surplus funds heading into a new round of budgeting.

“I believe that Iowa is in a position to grow and to come back even stronger,” she said. “I think this is a year for us to learn from what we’ve experienced over the last year, and I believe this upcoming session is an opportunity for us to show Iowans and the country that we can come together and get some big things done.”

At the same time, she said the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic means she won’t be reintroducing her Invest in Iowa tax-swap proposal during her statewide address. But she will be pushing funding priorities that include a “sustainable” money source to meet commitments to adult and children’s mental health programs.

“We’re not out of COVID yet and we’re still not 100 percent sure of the impact that it will have on our economy going forward,” the governor said.

Reynolds also is expected to address educational challenges that have arisen in managing the COVID-19 pandemic with new emphasis on giving parents and students more choices. That includes the option to receive 100 percent in-person instruction “safely and responsibly” in K-12 schools amid concerns that student achievement is dropping due to prolonged remote and “hybrid” learning situations.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com