CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:09AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

09:00AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

05:42PM | Tue, January 26, 2021

University of Iowa will begin 'patient vaccination' next week ...

01:51PM | Tue, January 26, 2021

Iowa adds 786 coronavirus cases, four new deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to speak to Iowans in a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it in the video player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

Last week, Reynolds announced that Iowans 65 and older would qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Feb. 1, though some counties and health providers already are providing vaccines to that age group and others who are part of the Phase 1B priority group.

Phase 1A included front-line health care workers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. The 1B group includes Iowans 65 and older, and others that meet specific criteria, such as schoolteachers and first responders. 

Who qualifies for a vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

» COVID-19 vaccine now available to Linn County residents 65 and older

» Fewer Iowans are getting tested for COVID-19, which worries health officials

» If I have allergies, should I be worried about the COVID-19 vaccine?

» Q&A: What we know about Iowa's COVID vaccine plan

 

 

 

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:09AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

09:00AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

05:42PM | Tue, January 26, 2021

University of Iowa will begin 'patient vaccination' next week ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

University of Iowa will begin 'patient vaccination' next week

Iowa adds 786 coronavirus cases, four new deaths

Waterloo Tyson workers could get protections under proposals to Iowa Legislature

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa 'school choice' bills moving quickly

Unanimous Cedar Rapids City Council moves forward with police review board

Ernst: Second Trump impeachment trial is not constitutional

Collins Aerospace to seek $85 million in 2021 cost reductions

How to get a bigger, quicker tax refund

Trending