Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to speak to Iowans in a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it in the video player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

Last week, Reynolds announced that Iowans 65 and older would qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Feb. 1, though some counties and health providers already are providing vaccines to that age group and others who are part of the Phase 1B priority group.

Phase 1A included front-line health care workers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. The 1B group includes Iowans 65 and older, and others that meet specific criteria, such as schoolteachers and first responders.

Who qualifies for a vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out.

