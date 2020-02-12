Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial begins

Jerry Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979. Police found the 18-year-old's body in her parents’ Buick parked behind the J.C. Penney at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

A jury was selected Tuesday, and opening testimony begins Wednesday in Burns' trial in Scott County.

