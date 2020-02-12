Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial begins

Jerry Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979. Police found the 18-year-old's body in her parents’ Buick parked behind the J.C. Penney at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

A jury was selected Tuesday, and opening testimony begins Wednesday in Burns' trial in Scott County.

Follow reporter Trish Mehaffey’s live coverage from the courtroom. She'll be updating in the chat below, where you also can ask questions and post comments (your posts are being moderated by Trish, so they may not appear immediately, but she will receive them).

