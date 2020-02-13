Live: Day 2 of Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns

The trial continues Thursday for Jerry Burns, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979. Police found the 18-year-old's body in her parents’ Buick parked at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

Opening statements followed by witnesses testimony for the prosecution began Wednesday in Burns' trial in Scott County. Follow reporter Trish Mehaffey’s live coverage from the courtroom. She'll provide updates in the chat below, where you also can ask questions and post comments (your posts are being moderated by Trish, so they may not appear immediately, but she will receive them).

• MORE ABOUT THE CASE: Key moments in the Michelle Martinko cold case investigation

MORE MICHELLE MARTINKO ARTICLES ...

At murder trial, friends recount seeing Michelle Martinko for the last time

Watch Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial begins for suspect Jerry Burns

Jury selection continues Tuesday in 1979 cold case slaying of Michelle Martinko

Judge allows DNA evidence that authorities say links Jerry Burns to Martinko killing

