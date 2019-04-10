Interactive: How has the value of your Iowa City neighborhood changed?

The map shows each neighborhood in Iowa City, and the percent change of the assessed values between 2018 and 2019.

The assessed value change only takes into account residential properties that were build prior to 2018, and the change those homes received in property value.

Other property classifications like commercial, industrial and multi-residential are not included.

The dark area labeled Neighborhood 0 is University of Iowa-owned property and therefore tax exempt.

It is important to note that if a neighborhood value has changed by a specific percentage, that does not mean every parcel in that neighborhood has changed by that percentage. The total number takes into account all available parcel value changes.