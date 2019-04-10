Interactive: How has the value of your Iowa City neighborhood changed?

All Iowa City neighborhoods saw a rise in property value in 2019 compared to 2018

The map shows each neighborhood in Iowa City, and the percent change of the assessed values between 2018 and 2019.

The assessed value change only takes into account residential properties that were build prior to 2018, and the change those homes received in property value.

Additional Coverage

Interactive: How has the value of your Cedar Rapids neighborhood changed?

This map takes a look at how assessed values changed in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods between 2018 and 2019.

Other property classifications like commercial, industrial and multi-residential are not included.

The dark area labeled Neighborhood 0 is University of Iowa-owned property and therefore tax exempt.

It is important to note that if a neighborhood value has changed by a specific percentage, that does not mean every parcel in that neighborhood has changed by that percentage. The total number takes into account all available parcel value changes.

