Interactive: How has the value of your neighborhood changed?

This map takes a look at how assessed values changed in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods between 2018 and 2019.

Neighborhood data includes the total value percentage difference, which would be attributed to new construction, revaluation, demolition and changes in classification or taxable status.

Large new construction or demolition projects can skew the overall percentage increases or decreases within a neighborhood.

Grey areas represent tax exempt areas like cemeteries or some areas where data is missing, such as in some condominium properties.

It is important to note that if a neighborhood value has changed by a specific percentage, that does not mean every parcel in that neighborhood has changed by that percentage. The total number takes into account all available parcel value changes.

