Coralville council member who called Black Lives Matters protesters 'criminals' resigns

Council member Tom Gill listens to a presentation during a city council meeting at Coralville City Hall on Tuesday, Sept
Council member Tom Gill listens to a presentation during a city council meeting at Coralville City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Gazette staff

CORALVILLE — Longtime City Council member Tom Gill, whose remarks last week disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement brought rebukes from peers, has resigned, the city announced.

Gill, who served for 29 years, resigned Friday, the city said.

“I am grateful for Tom Gill’s contributions during the past 29 years, a time of significant growth and development in Coralville. I wish him the very best,” Mayor John Lundell said in a statement.

The mayor was among those who earlier criticized comments made by Gill on Tuesday during a workshop session of the Coralville City Council.

“You’re probably wondering why I’ve been so volatile tonight,” Gill said in remarks first reported by the Iowa City Press-Citizen. “It’s because of BLM. And BLM, to a lot of people, is a great organization, but BLM to me is a bunch of criminals, and I have zero tolerance for criminals. Eighty percent of the town doesn’t give a damn about what you are talking about — they are fed up.”

Lundell later posted on Facebook that Gill’s comments “were offensive to me and the other members of the City Council. They in no way reflect the beliefs or values of the Council, me or our staff.”

The council will discuss at a future meeting how to replace Gill, the mayor said.

