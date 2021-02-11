Watch live: Third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will continue on Feb. 11. He is accused of “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol riot.

House managers have argued that the attack was “predictable” and “foreseeable” because of the former president’s provocations, including tweets and speeches that were displayed as part of their presentation.

