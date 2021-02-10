Government

Watch live starting at 11 a.m.: Second day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Ca
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will continue on Feb. 10. He is accused of “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol riot. The first day of the Senate trial opened with House managers playing a graphic video of the Jan. 6 takeover interspersed with the former president’s words.

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) argued that Trump’s lawyers have misconstrued the Constitution by arguing that presidents cannot be tried by the Senate after leaving office. Doing so, he said, would allow a president to do “anything he may want to do” during his final month in office.

 

