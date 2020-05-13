Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
After Tuesday’s false start, business owners, workers and residents in the 22 Iowa counties hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic hope to get some good news today from Gov. Kim Reynolds when she loosens some of the restrictions set to expire this week.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Announcement of more Iowa business reopenings coming
- Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: West Central sectionals, May Mascot Madness
- Ken O’Keefe on Iowa quarterbacks, Zoom calls with former Hawkeyes, Boundary Waters adventures and more
- Corridor businesses reopen with new rules
- Audrey Koch of Iowa City West commits to play basketball at Providence
- Cedar Rapids man will take plea in deadly assault of Chris Bagley