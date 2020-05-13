Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

After Tuesday’s false start, business owners, workers and residents in the 22 Iowa counties hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic hope to get some good news today from Gov. Kim Reynolds when she loosens some of the restrictions set to expire this week.