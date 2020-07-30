Watch live at 1 p.m.: Iowa football racial disparity press conference with Gary Barta, Kirk Ferentz

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta and football coach Kirk Ferentz will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday after the findings of an independent review into the program's culture were released. The review confirmed complaints from Black former players that some coaches have been racially intolerant, and criticized the program’s “Iowa Way” mantra as squelching individualism.
Watch the press conference live and follow along with updates here.
