Iowa Offensive Lineman Tristan Wirfs left plenty of marks in Mount Vernon. Many in town made marks on him too. When you're 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, it's hard not to make an impact.

The Gazette's Marc Morehouse caught up with Sarah and Tristan Wirfs and many others who helped propel the 2017 Gazette Prep Athlete of the Year forward into a three year starter.

Introducing the Tristan Wirfs series: A story of joy

by Marc Morehouse
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) throws the footbal during the 2019 University of Iowa Football Media Day in Iowa City on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is used to turning heads in Mount Vernon.

Sometimes it was his size. More heads turned when they noticed a not-yet-teenager hitting towering home runs into the city pool. Even more heads turned when one of the best throwers in state history launched a discus that touched down in the tennis courts.

Throughout the next week, The Gazette will take you to Mount Vernon with Tristan Wirfs, our 2017 Gazette Male Athlete of the Year, and his mother, Sarah.

There was an interview and along with that, scenes from around what essentially is the one square mile where Wirfs grew up.

This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

See you Monday.

