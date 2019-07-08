Zach Johnson Foundation: Player profiles

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

Age: 25

Hometown: Modesto, Calif.

College: Southern Methodist

PGA Tour wins: 5

World Golf Ranking: 8

Career highlights: Won the NCAA and U.S. Amateur in 2015, only the fifth player capture that double in the same year ... Turned pro in 2016 and won his first PGA title in 2017 at the John Deere Classic ... won three times in 2018, including the Memorial Tournament, and earned a career-best $8 million-plus ... won the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in November and finished second in the 3M Open on Sunday ... has earned more than $12.8 million in his career.

KYLE STANLEY

Age: 31

Hometown: Gig Harbor, Wash.

College: Clemson

PGA Tour wins: 2

World Golf Ranking: 55

Career highlights: Won his first PGA title in 2012 at the Wast Management Phoenix Open and captured his second title at the 2018 Quicken Loans Open ... Joined the PGA Tour in 2011 and has earned more than $15 million ... Best finish this year is a tie for eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship.

KEITH MITCHELL

Age: 27

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn.

College: Georgia

PGA Tour wins: 1

World Golf Ranking: 62

Career highlights: Won the Honda Classic in Mach for his first PGA Tour victory, shooting a 9-under 271 ... Turned pro in 2014 and joined the PGA Tour last year ... Tied for third at the CVS Health Charity Classic ... Missed the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, but tied for 43rd at the Masters ... has earned $4.4 million in his career.

RYAN PALMER

Age: 42

Hometown: Amarillo, Texas

College: Texas A&M

PGA Tour wins: 4

World Golf Ranking: 66

Career highlights: Turned pro in 2000 and joined the PGA Tour in 2004, winning his first title that year at the FUNAI Classic ... Won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April ... has five Top 10 finishes this year, including tying for sixth at the Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut at the PGA Championship ... has earned $25.8 million in his career.

LUKE LIST

Age: 34

Hometown: Seattle, Wash.

College: Vanderbilt

PGA Tour wins: 0

World Golf Ranking: 70

Career highlights: Turned pro in 2007 and joined the PGA Tour in 2013 ... Has yet to win a PGA Tour title, but captured the Korn Ferry Tour Southern Georgia Classic in 2012 ... Has four Top 10 finishes this year, including a sixth at the PGA Championships in May ... has earned just under $7 million in his career.

LUCAS GLOVER

Age: 39

Hometown: Greenville, S.C.

College: Clemson

PGA Tour wins: 3

World Golf Ranking: 77

Career highlights: Turned pro in 2001 and joined the PGA Tour in 2004 ... Won the FUNAI Classic in 2005 for first PGA title ... captured the U.S. Open in 2009 ... also won Wells Fargo Championship in 2011 ... tied for fourth at the Honda Classic in March, his best finish in 2019 ... Has earned $22 million in his career.

ZACH JOHNSON

Age: 43

Hometown: Cedar Rapids

College: Drake

PGA Tour wins: 12

World Golf Ranking: 103

Career highlights: Turned pro in 1998 and joined the PGA Tour in 2004 ... Won the Masters in 2007 and the British Open in 2015, his last title ... Best finish this season is a tie for seventh at the The RSM Classic ... made the cut at the Masters, PGA Championships and U.S. Open this season ... Has 10 career runner-up finishes and 79 Top 10s ... has earned more than $45 million in his career.