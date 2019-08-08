Sports

White Sox-Yankees coming to Field of Dreams in 2020

This will be first MLB game in Iowa

The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville in 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville in 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday the Field of Dreams in Dyersville will host a Major League baseball game next summer.

The White Sox will host the New York Yankees on Aug. 13, 2020, in the first MLB game in Iowa.

The announcement on the White Sox’s official website noted “the beloved 1989 baseball movie will spring to life in the Iowa cornfields.”

The game will be televised nationally by Fox, starting at 6 p.m.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in the announcement. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hawkeyes' kid captain from Mount Vernon represents 'a miracle to our family'

UNI's Jalen Rima plays with more confidence after lack of productivity last 2 seasons

UNI football media day: Updates on left tackle, linebacker, safety and more

UNI football QB competition: Will McElvain, Jacob Keller separate themselves

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

UI Hospital nurses decry 'unlawful' pay delays

Emergency personnel on scene after crop duster crashes in Bremer County

Owner of Cedar Rapids DuPont plant may be on sale block

Iowa State requiring intervention as admission condition for low-scoring students

Cedar Rapids Underground New Play Festival reveals next chapter of Amelia Summerland saga

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.