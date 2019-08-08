White Sox-Yankees coming to Field of Dreams in 2020

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday the Field of Dreams in Dyersville will host a Major League baseball game next summer.

The White Sox will host the New York Yankees on Aug. 13, 2020, in the first MLB game in Iowa.

The announcement on the White Sox’s official website noted “the beloved 1989 baseball movie will spring to life in the Iowa cornfields.”

If you build it ... pic.twitter.com/F3ydl0IQUo — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2019

The game will be televised nationally by Fox, starting at 6 p.m.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in the announcement. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”