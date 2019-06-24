Western Dubuque holds strong at second in Class 4A baseball rankings

Western Dubuque has been considered one of the state’s top teams since the start of the season.

The Bobcats returned loads of talent and depth from a Class 4A state semifinal appearance a year ago.

Western Dubuque is 20-2 this season and remains second in the latest installment of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings released Sunday night. The Bobcats have been one spot behind top-ranked Johnston in each of the first five polls.

The attention is nice but it doesn’t mean much to the Bobcats, unless they are in one of the top two spots at the end of the season.

“It’s an honor to get recognition for how we’re doing,” Western Dubuque Coach Casey Bryant said. “We have a lot of tough games left, so I’m not concerned about it.

“We’re happy with our start.”

Western Dubuque has a tough six-game home stretch at Farley Park that started Monday night with a doubleheader against Dubuque Wahlert. The Bobcats host third-ranked Iowa City West on Friday with a twinbill next Monday against Iowa City High, which cracked the rankings at 10th this week.

“Our players understand it’s a one pitch at a time game,” Bryant said. “You can’t jump to the end.

“We’re focused on getting the top seed (in substate). There is an awful lot of baseball.”

Linn-Mar had won 15 of its last 17 before Monday’s at Waterloo East. The Lions are seventh with a 15-5 overall mark. Linn-Mar and City High will play Friday at Mercer Park.

Cedar Rapids Xavier gives the Mississippi Valley Conference five ranked teams. The Saints remain atop the 3A rankings for the fourth straight week.

Marion is fifth and Solon is sixth in 3A. The two teams played in a Wamac Conference doubleheader Monday.

In Class 2A, North Linn jumped one spot to second. Dyersville Beckman is eighth.

Alburnett holds steady at sixth in the 1A rankings. HLV is 10th.

Wilton holds the top spot in 2A, while Mason City Newman is first in 1A.

CLASS 4A

1. Johnston, 2. Western Dubuque, 3. Iowa City West, 4. Southeast Polk, 5. West Des Moines Dowling, 6. Des Moines Roosevelt, 7. Linn-Mar, 8. Urbandale, 9. Ankeny Centennial, 10. Iowa City High.

Others: Dubuque Hempstead, Mason City, Waukee.

CLASS 3A

1. C.R. Xavier, 2. Davenport Assumption, 3. DeWitt Central, 4. Harlan, 5. Marion, 6. Solon, 7. Ballard, 8. Centerville, 9. Gilbert, 10. Sioux City Heelan.

Others: Boone, Fairfield, Grinnell, MOC-Floyd Valley, Oskaloosa, Washington, Iowa, Waverly-Shell Rock.

CLASS 2A

1. Wilton, 2. North Linn, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 4. Treynor, 5. New Hampton, 6. Van Meter, 7. West Lyon, 8. Dyersville Beckman, 9. Hinton, 10. Estherville-Lincoln Central.

Others: Cascade, Pocahontas Area, Underwood, West Marshall.

CLASS 1A

1. Mason City Newman, 2. Southeast Warren, 3. Martensdale-St. Mary’s, 4. Calamus-Wheatland, 5. Don Bosco, 6. Alburnett, 7. Saint Ansgar, 8. Kingsley-Pierson, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10. HLV.

Others: CAM, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Remsen St. Mary’s, South Winneshiek, West Fork, Woodbury Central.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com