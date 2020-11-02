West Des Moines Dowling vs. Dubuque Hempstead - Iowa Class 5A state volleyball quarterfinals

Action from the Class 5A quarterfinal between West Des Moines Dowling and Dubuque Hempstead at the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids. Dowling won, 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17).