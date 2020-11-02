Photos: Iowa City Liberty vs. West Des Moines Valley - Iowa Class 5A state volleyball quarterfinals

Action from the Class 5A quarterfinal between Iowa City Liberty and West Des Moines Valley at the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids. Liberty won the match, 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 26-24), advancing them to the semifinals for the first time in school history.