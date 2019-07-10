UNI Panthers

UNI's Wyatt Lohaus signs with German pro basketball team

Former West prep averaged 10.4 points last year

Former Northern Iowa guard Wyatt Lohaus (33) drives past Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Marques Townes (5) during the first half of a men’s basketball game at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls in 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Former UNI guard Wyatt Lohaus signed his first professional basketball contact with the Depant Giessen 46ers Rackelos in Germany.

A former Iowa City West prep, Lohaus averaged 10.4 points last season as a senior, playing a pivotal role in UNI reaching the Missouri Valley Conference championship game.

“He has always had a very disciplined, mature approach to his individual improvement and our team’s improvement. His daily habits are as positive and strong as anyone we have had come through our program,” UNI Coach Ben Jacobson said in a news release. “I firmly believe he will be able to impact his new team the same way he impacted our program with his work ethic.”

Lohaus is the first non-German player to join the squad for the upcoming season. Last season, the Rackelos finished second in the league’s South division and reached the league quarterfinals.

“Wyatt is a very talented basketball player, with an exceptionally high basketball IQ,” Rackelos Coach Rolf Scholz said in a team release. “He will give us a lot of stability at the guard positions with his style of leadership. We are pleased that he will make the first steps in his professional career with us.”

With his signing, he joins his father, Brad, who played 11 seasons professionally. Wyatt will continue to wear 22 as his jersey number.

