UNI's Ben Jacobson interviews for Minnesota men's basketball post

He is 291-184 in 14 years with Panthers

Northern Iowa men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson, in a 2020 game, has interviewed for the Minnesota job, according to m
Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson, in a 2020 game, has interviewed for the Minnesota job, according to multiple sources. (Associated Press)
CEDAR FALLS — Multiple sources have confirmed to The Gazette an original report from KSTP-TV in Minneapolis that Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson interviewed this past weekend for the University of Minnesota job.

The Gophers fired Richard Pitino last week after he had compiled a 54-96 regular-season record in eight years as head coach.

Jacobson is coming off a 10-15 season at UNI that was headlined by a season-ending hip injury to 2019-2020 Missouri Valley Conference player of the year AJ Green.

In 2019-20, the Panthers finished 25-6 and were on the NCAA tournament bubble before the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

Jacobson has compiled a 291-174 career record at UNI, including four NCAA tournament appearances and four NCAA tournament wins.

In his 14 years as head coach, his most notable accomplishments include a 2010 Sweet 16 appearance — highlighted by a second-round win over top-seeded Kansas — a 31-4 record in 2014-15 and a 2015 non-conference win over top-ranked North Carolina.

He is currently under contract through 2027.

By Cole Bair, correspondent

