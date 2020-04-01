UNI tight end Briley Moore enters transfer portal

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa All-Missouri Valley Football Conference tight end Briley Moore confirmed to The Gazette on Wednesday night that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The Blue Springs, Mo., native entered the 2019 season with high expectations, including NFL Draft speculation, but suffered an injury to his corcoid process in the first half of UNI’s season opener against Iowa State. The injury caused the senior to miss the remainder of the season and as a result he redshirted and possesses graduate transfer status.

With a healthy Moore in 2018, UNI’s tight ends had 52 catches for 708 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019 without him, they caught 14 passes for 103 yards and zero touchdowns.

2018 was Moore’s most productive season. He caught 39 passes for 536 yards and four scores. Moore was also highly regarded for his ability as a run blocker.

His departure leaves Tristan Bohr, Jayden Scott, Alex Allen and redshirt freshman Maverick Gatrost on the depth chart.

Bohr is a senior coming off a knee injury. Scott saw plenty of action last season after Moore’s injury, especially after TE/OL Matthew Vanderslice lost his season to injury late in the year but caught just four passes. Meanwhile, Allen has fought through offseason injuries and Gatrost has yet to see the field.

The Panthers are scheduled to open their 2020 season Sept. 5 at Iowa.