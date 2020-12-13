UNI Panthers

UNI suspends men's basketball activities

Games at Wisconsin, Marshall are canceled

Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday his program is suspending activities as it deal with COVID-19 and injury issues. (Associated Press)
By Cole Bair, correspondent

CEDAR FALLS — In a release sent out Sunday morning, UNI’s athletics department and men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson announced the Panthers will not play their two remaining non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall.

Jacobson cites his players’ well-being and safety, along with the roster’s numerous injuries to cancel the games and also pause all basketball activities.

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” Jacobson said in the news release. “We will be pausing all basketball activities which includes practice and our final two non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall.

“I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well-being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our MVC opener when they get back to campus.”

UNI (1-4) is scheduled to begin Missouri Valley Conference play Dec. 27 at home against Missouri State.

