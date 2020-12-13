UNI suspends men's basketball activities

CEDAR FALLS — In a release sent out Sunday morning, UNI’s athletics department and men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson announced the Panthers will not play their two remaining non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall.

Jacobson cites his players’ well-being and safety, along with the roster’s numerous injuries to cancel the games and also pause all basketball activities.

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” Jacobson said in the news release. “We will be pausing all basketball activities which includes practice and our final two non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall.

“I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well-being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our MVC opener when they get back to campus.”

UNI (1-4) is scheduled to begin Missouri Valley Conference play Dec. 27 at home against Missouri State.